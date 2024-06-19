Putin says new partnership with North Korea includes vow of mutual assistance if either is attacked, reports AP.
PTI | Pyongyang | Updated: 19-06-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 14:55 IST
Putin says new partnership with North Korea includes vow of mutual assistance if either is attacked, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- North Korea
- partnership
- mutual assistance
- attack
- AP
- geopolitical
- alliance
- Russia
- announcement
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Serbia's Quest for Euro 2024 Glory: Attack, Challenge, and Mitrovic Magic
Counting of votes polled in the April 26 Lok Sabha elections in Kerala begins.
Congress and AAP Show Initial Leads in Punjab Lok Sabha Seats
Apna Dal (Soneylal)'s Anupriya Patel trailing behind SP's Ramesh Chand Bind by 1,372 votes in Mirzapur LS seat in Uttar Pradesh: EC.
BJP's Tapir Gao Takes Slim Lead in Arunachal East