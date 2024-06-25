Plane thought to be carrying WikiLeaks' Julian Assange, on his way to enter a plea deal in US court, lands in Bangkok, reports AP.
PTI | Bangkok | Updated: 25-06-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 11:16 IST
Plane thought to be carrying WikiLeaks' Julian Assange, on his way to enter a plea deal in US court, lands in Bangkok, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Hunter Biden's Legal Battle: Guns, Drugs, and Courtroom Drama
Hunter Biden's Legal Battle: A Historic First
Meta's Legal Battle: Facebook Faces Supreme Court Over Data Misuse Allegations
Hunter Biden's Gun Trial: A Legal Battle Amidst Presidential Politics
Hunter Biden's Legal Battle: Gun Purchase & Drug Addiction