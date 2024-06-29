Time to put last nail in BJP's coffin; saffron party will be wiped out from Jharkhand: Hemant Soren tells JMM workers in Ranchi.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-06-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2024 14:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Time to put last nail in BJP's coffin; saffron party will be wiped out from Jharkhand: Hemant Soren tells JMM workers in Ranchi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hemant Soren
- BJP
- Jharkhand
- JMM
- elections
- politics
- Ranchi
- Chief Minister
- saffron party
- political shift
Advertisement
ALSO READ
BoE's Dilemma: Interest Rate Cuts and Upcoming Elections
Ireland's Coalition Parties Dominate: European Parliament Elections Results
French Financial Turmoil: Snap Elections Deepen Crisis Fears
Historic Unity Deal: ANC and DA Join Forces in South African Politics
France's Political Spectrum Unites: Alliances and Campaign Pledges for Upcoming Elections