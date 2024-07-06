US says Iran's presidential election was 'not free or fair' and won't 'lead to fundamental change in Iran's direction', reports AP.
PTI | Dubai | Updated: 06-07-2024 21:28 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:28 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
