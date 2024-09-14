Nobody in Himachal Pradesh is happy today, PM Modi says at poll rally in Haryana as he attacks Congress govt in neighbouring state.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 16:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Nobody in Himachal Pradesh is happy today, PM Modi says at poll rally in Haryana as he attacks Congress govt in neighbouring state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Security Tightened Ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections
Omar Abdullah Defends NC's Decision to Contest J-K Elections, Aims to Minimize BJP Wins
Delhi High Court Rejects AAP Councillors' Pleas to Reschedule MCD Ward Committee Elections
Far-Right Gains Momentum in Eastern Germany Elections
Olympic Medallist Yogeshwar Dutt Eyes Gohana Seat in Upcoming Haryana Elections