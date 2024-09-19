I can see today Kashmiri brothers are saying 'Khushaamdeed PM' (welcome PM), I also thank them from bottom of my heart: PM in Srinagar.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
I can see today Kashmiri brothers are saying 'Khushaamdeed PM' (welcome PM), I also thank them from bottom of my heart: PM in Srinagar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Statehood Restoration in Jammu & Kashmir Campaign
Rahul Gandhi Vows To Restore Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Amid Elections
Rahul Gandhi Launches Congress Campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, Promises Restoration of Statehood
Alliance for Progress: NC and Congress Team Up in Jammu and Kashmir
Omar Abdullah Criticizes BJP's Alliance Strategies in Kashmir