PM Narendra Modi launches Maharashtra Govt's Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre scheme at event in Wardha.
PTI | Wardha | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:50 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:50 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Narendra Modi launches Maharashtra Govt's Acharya Chanakya Skill Development Centre scheme at event in Wardha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Punjab's New Wave of Youth Employment: 45,000 Jobs and Counting
Today, we are celebrating the “utsav” of PM Vishwakarma scheme’s success: PM Modi at Wardha in Maharashtra.
PM Modi releases commemorative postage stamp to mark one year of National 'PM Vishwakarma' scheme, at event in Wardha, Maharashtra.
PM Modi to Inaugurate Mega Textile Park and Celebrate PM Vishwakarma Scheme Anniversary in Wardha
We should not give another chance to Congress which destroyed farmers: PM Modi at Wardha in Maharashtra.