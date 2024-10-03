Caste-based discriminations: SC says prisoners of certain class have right to get fair distribution of work in jails.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 11:14 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 11:14 IST
- Country:
- India
Caste-based discriminations: SC says prisoners of certain class have right to get fair distribution of work in jails.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ATMIS Enhances Gender Equality with New Training for Military and Police Officers
Advocate Maluleke Highlights Women Empowerment as Key to Gender Equality at BRICS Women’s Forum
NZ Celebrating Suffrage Day: A Commitment to Gender Equality
Push for Gender Equality in India's Agriculture Sector Gains Momentum
Mongolia Faces Challenges in Sustaining Gender Equality Despite Reforms: World Bank Report