Plea by Isha Foundation: SC says police shall not take any further action in pursuance to HC direction.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2024 12:13 IST | Created: 03-10-2024 12:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Plea by Isha Foundation: SC says police shall not take any further action in pursuance to HC direction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
IDF Clarifies: No Change in Security Directives Amidst Hezbollah Tensions
Notorious Criminal 'Kakkathoppu' Balaji Shot Dead in Chennai Police Encounter
SC defers to Oct 3 hearing on pleas seeking reconsideration of 2022 PMLA verdict after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta seeks adjournment.
Australian Police Crack Down on Ghost App, Lead to Global Arrests
Major Drug Haul in Mizoram: Police Seize Rs 6 Crore Worth Methamphetamine and Heroin