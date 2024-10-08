EC declares first result in J-K, BJP's Darshan Kumar defeats Cong's Choudhary Lal Singh from Basholi in Jammu's Kathua district.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-10-2024 12:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 12:17 IST
- Country:
- India
EC declares first result in J-K, BJP's Darshan Kumar defeats Cong's Choudhary Lal Singh from Basholi in Jammu's Kathua district.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Novo Nordisk Under Fire: Congressional Scrutiny on Drug Prices
Mayawati Urges Dalit Leaders to Sever Ties with the Congress
G Kishan Reddy Criticizes Congress-NC Alliance Over Article 370 Stance
Sirsa MP Kumari Selja to Boost Congress Campaign Amid Alleged Infighting
Kumari Selja Denies Rift Rumors, Reaffirms Commitment to Congress