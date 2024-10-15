SC posts further hearing in Kolkata rape-murder case post Diwali vacations.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 15:40 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 15:40 IST
- Country:
- India
SC posts further hearing in Kolkata rape-murder case post Diwali vacations.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi CM Atishi Leads Road Assessment Drive as AAP Aims for Pot-hole Free Capital by Diwali
Delhi Cabinet Leads Charge for Pothole-Free Roads by Diwali
The Diwali Pulse 2024: Shopping Trends and Consumer Sentiments
Delhi Ministers Tackle Pothole Problem Ahead of Diwali
Delhi Government's Road Inspection Drive: Aiming for Pothole-Free Streets by Diwali