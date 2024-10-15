Israel offers assurances to Biden administration that it won't strike Iranian nuclear or oil sites, US officials say, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:33 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:33 IST
Israel offers assurances to Biden administration that it won't strike Iranian nuclear or oil sites, US officials say, reports AP.
