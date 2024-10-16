1998 murder case of ex-Bihar minister: SC asks ex-MLA Munna Shukla to surrender in compliance with its October 3 verdict.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 11:22 IST
- Country:
- India
