SC asks Delhi LG and ex DDA vice-chairman to specifically disclose when they learnt about tree felling in Delhi Ridge area.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
