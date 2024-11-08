Congress doesn’t care about Constitution, courts and people’s sentiments; they carry Constitution book in pocket just for show: Modi.
PTI | Nashik | Updated: 08-11-2024 15:19 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress doesn't care about Constitution, courts and people's sentiments; they carry Constitution book in pocket just for show: Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modi
- Constitution
- Congress
- political
- critique
- public sentiments
- accusation
- Prime Minister
- India
- show
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Al Jazeera Journalists Under Fire: Israeli Accusations Spark Media Uproar
Sarma's Sharp Critique: Congress and Dalits
India-Canada Diplomatic Strain Deepens Amid Accusations of Double Standards
Controversy at the International Criminal Court: Accusations, Investigations, and Global Reactions
Orban's Bold Accusations: EU's Alleged Power Play in Poland