Entire state is blessing BJP-led Mahayuti: PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai in his last rally for November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-11-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
