Sun of 'vikas' will rise from east to lend new energy to 'Viksit Bharat' resolve: PM Modi at 1st Bodoland Festival.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2024 21:01 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 21:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Sun of 'vikas' will rise from east to lend new energy to 'Viksit Bharat' resolve: PM Modi at 1st Bodoland Festival.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
North Korea's Missile Might: Propaganda or Progress?
Yogi Adityanath Celebrates India's Cultural Diversity
Puducherry: A Beacon of Peace and Progress on Liberation Day
Keralappiravi: Celebrating Kerala's Legacy of Progress and Inclusivity
Andhra Pradesh Attracts Global Investors with Progressive Initiatives