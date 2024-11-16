Modi spent 25 years as CM and PM, I want to ask if he managed to eradicate poverty from Gujarat: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 16-11-2024 18:04 IST | Created: 16-11-2024 18:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Modi spent 25 years as CM and PM, I want to ask if he managed to eradicate poverty from Gujarat: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Slovakia's Prime Minister Clashes with UK Ambassador Over Russian Interview
Mumbai Woman Arrested for Threatening UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
Have lifted 25 crore people out of poverty in 10 years through various schemes: PM Modi in Jharkhand.
Mumbai police receive call threatening UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath: Official.
Bridging the Gaps: Paraguay’s Path to Sustainable Poverty Reduction and Equity