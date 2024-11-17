PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath's slogans have ''failed'', they were against ethos, culture of Maharashtra: Cong's Ramesh Chennithala to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:44 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:44 IST
PM Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath's slogans have ''failed'', they were against ethos, culture of Maharashtra: Cong's Ramesh Chennithala to PTI.
