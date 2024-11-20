Trump says he will nominate wrestling billionaire Linda McMahon to be education secretary, AP reports.
PTI | Westpalmbeach | Updated: 20-11-2024 07:32 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 07:32 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
