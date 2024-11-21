It is Rahul Gandhi's usual tactic to attack India and structures that defend country, he similarly raked up Rafale issue: BJP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 14:15 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
