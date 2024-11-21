At least 50 killed, 20 injured as militants ambush vehicles in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, say rescue authorities.
PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:09 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
