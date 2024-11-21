Israel's Netanyahu 'rejects with disgust' international court arrest warrant, reports AP.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 21-11-2024 18:48 IST | Created: 21-11-2024 18:48 IST
Israel's Netanyahu 'rejects with disgust' international court arrest warrant, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UN force says Israeli project on Syria border saw 'severe violations' of a cease-fire deal after AP report on work there, reports AP.
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.
Global Condemnation: Heavy Sentences for Hong Kong Democracy Activists Spark Outrage
Trump says he will nominate wrestling billionaire Linda McMahon to be education secretary, AP reports.