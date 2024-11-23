Must humbly accept people's mandate, for that is true essence of democracy: Himanta on BJP's Jharkhand loss.
PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 23-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 17:31 IST
- Country:
- India
Must humbly accept people's mandate, for that is true essence of democracy: Himanta on BJP's Jharkhand loss.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himanta
- democracy
- BJP
- Jharkhand
- elections
- mandate
- governance
- respect
- acceptance
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Yogendra Yadav Slams BJP's 'Jhoot, Loot, Phoot' Governance
You all know my affinity with Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi at Dhule in his first rally for November 20 state assembly elections.
World Bank Launches $750M SURGE Program to Strengthen Ukraine’s Fiscal Governance and Aid Reconstruction Efforts
AAP's Charge to Triumph: Kejriwal Rallies Troops for Delhi Elections
Maharashtra Elections: Crackdown on Illicit Activities Yields Huge Seizures