Assam bypolls: BJP's Diplu Ranjan Sarmah wrests Samaguri seat from Congress, defeating Tanzil Hussain by 24,501 votes.
PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-11-2024 19:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 19:50 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
