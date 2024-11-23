Cong's 'shahi parivar' spreading poison of casteism in its greed for power, party's priority is only family not people of country: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:08 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Cong's 'shahi parivar' spreading poison of casteism in its greed for power, party's priority is only family not people of country: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kumaraswamy Targets Deputy CM Over Ganga Matsya Community's Plight
Family Feuds and Election Fizz: Baramati Showdown
Indian-American Community Embraces Trump's Historic Presidential Win
Europeans Aim for Unity in Response to Trump's Return
Congress and allies leave no opportunity to push the country backwards and weaken it; they did so in defence manufacturing: PM Modi.