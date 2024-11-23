AIMIM retains Malegaon Central seat in north Maharashtra by razor-thin margin of 162 votes:
PTI | Malegaon | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:43 IST
- Country:
- India
AIMIM retains Malegaon Central seat in north Maharashtra by razor-thin margin of 162 votes:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Maharashtra IMA Pushes for Healthcare Reforms and Safety Measures
Massive Gutka Seizure in Maharashtra: Police Arrest Key Suspect
BJP Launches Verbal Assault, Accuses Congress of Inciting Division Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Uddhav wants to make his son Maharashtra CM, Sharad Pawar wants daughter to get the post and Congress leaders also vying for it: Amit Shah.
Modi's Rallying Cry in Maharashtra: A Vision for Accelerated Development