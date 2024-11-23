Maharashtra: Results of 280 of 288 seats declared; BJP wins 128, ahead in 4, Shiv Sena wins 56, ahead in 1, NCP wins 40, ahead in 1.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-11-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 21:51 IST
- Country:
- India
