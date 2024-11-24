Committed to promoting ease of doing business in Odisha; Rs 45,000 crore investment approved within 100 days of new govt formation: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2024 18:57 IST | Created: 24-11-2024 18:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Committed to promoting ease of doing business in Odisha; Rs 45,000 crore investment approved within 100 days of new govt formation: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Jharkhand received Rs 80,000 crore from Centre during UPA rule, after 2014, it got over Rs 3L crore: PM Modi at election rally.
BJP govt at Centre to spend Rs 80,000 crore to develop 7,000 tribal villages across India: PM Modi in Jharkhand's Gumla.
HFCL Bags Major BharatNet Phase III Project with Rs 13,000 Crore Bid
Bhutani Infra Acquires Noida's Logix City Center for Rs 1,000 Crore
Rs 11,000 crore project being implemented by NDA government in Bihar to mitigate floods: