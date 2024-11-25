A handful of people rejected by public trying to control Parliament by creating disorder: PM Modi ahead of Winter Session's start.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 10:38 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 10:38 IST
- Country:
- India
A handful of people rejected by public trying to control Parliament by creating disorder: PM Modi ahead of Winter Session's start.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia Seizes Control of Ukrainian Village
Kharge Slams BJP's Slogans, Claims Threat to Democracy
Republicans Poised for House Control Amid Tight Race
Can Market Control Help the Climate? Insights from OPEC’s Impact on Emissions
Modi, Shah, Adani, Ambani running country; Rahul Gandhi, I trying to save Constitution, democracy: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge in Palamu.