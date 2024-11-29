India's forex reserves drop USD 1.31 billion to USD 656.582 billion for the week ended November 22, says RBI.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-11-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 17:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Imports rise 3.9 pc to USD 66.34 billion in October from USD 63.86 billion a year ago: Govt data.