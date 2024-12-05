South Korea's parliament impeaches 4 officials as a vote on impeaching Yoon over his martial law declaration looms, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 05-12-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 09:51 IST
South Korea's parliament impeaches 4 officials as a vote on impeaching Yoon over his martial law declaration looms, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
High Stakes in Punjab: Bypolls Amid Political Turmoil
Political Turmoil in Karhal: Tragedy, Accusations, and the Battle for Votes
ED searches Raipur premises of Gaurav Mehta, allegedly linked to bitcoin case in poll-bound Maharashtra: Officials.
Crackdown on China's Securities Officials: Wu Guofang Under Scrutiny
CEC Rajiv Kumar directs UP poll officials to ensure fair and smooth voting process: Officials.