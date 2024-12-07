UN special envoy for Syria, Geir Pedersen, calls for urgent talks in Geneva to ensure 'orderly political transition,' reports AP.
PTI | Doha | Updated: 07-12-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 21:20 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
