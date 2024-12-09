Yonhap news agency reports police are considering placing an overseas travel ban on South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 09-12-2024 07:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 07:38 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
