After polls, Delhi govt's monthly financial aid for women will be enhanced to Rs 2,100 from Rs 1,000: Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 13:36 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
