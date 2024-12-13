SC asks Centre, Punjab govt representatives to immediately meet farm leader Dallewal but warns against use of any force to break his protest.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 12:18 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 12:18 IST
