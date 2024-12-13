BJP is committed to development of villages, poor, exploited, youth and farmers: BJP president JP Nadda in Raipur.
PTI | Raipur | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:24 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP is committed to development of villages, poor, exploited, youth and farmers: BJP president JP Nadda in Raipur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- development
- poor
- exploited
- youth
- farmers
- Raipur
- JP Nadda
- villages
- commitment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Crackdown on Human Trafficking Syndicate Exploiting Youth
Dairy Farmers in New Zealand Strike Balance Between Profit and Biodiversity
Empowering Indian Farmers: BharatRohan's Innovative Pragati Card
Foiled Extremist Plot: Youth Arrested in Germany
Department of Health Launches New B-Wise App to Empower Youth Health Access