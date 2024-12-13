Lok Sabha adjourned till 6:15 pm amid continuous uproar by BJP and opposition members over remarks by TMC leader Mahua Moitra.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 18:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Lok Sabha adjourned till 6:15 pm amid continuous uproar by BJP and opposition members over remarks by TMC leader Mahua Moitra.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- uproar
- BJP
- opposition
- TMC
- Mahua Moitra
- remarks
- parliament
- adjournment
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Extended Discussions: TMC MP Applauds Waqf Bill Review Delay
Controversy in TMC: Humayun Kabir's Apology for 'Coterie' Comment
Politics Heat Up: BJP Slams Congress Over Election Commission Remarks
BJP Leader Kirit Somaiya Condemns Congress' Election Commission Remarks
SC grants bail to ex-TMC youth leader Kuntal Ghosh in CBI case related to WB primary school recruitment scam.