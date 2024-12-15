Opposition MVA to boycott Maharashtra govt's tea party on eve of winter session of legislature: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve.
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:31 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:31 IST
