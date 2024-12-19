I was physically pushed by BJP MPs; lost my balance and was forced to sit down on ground in front of Makar Dwar: Kharge to LS Speaker.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2024 12:52 IST
