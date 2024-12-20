Would like to remind all concerned to be mindful of their public comments:MEA on Bangladesh govt aide Mahfuj Alam's now-deleted Facebook post.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2024 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
Would like to remind all concerned to be mindful of their public comments:MEA on Bangladesh govt aide Mahfuj Alam's now-deleted Facebook post.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- MEA
- Bangladesh
- government
- comments
- advisory
- diplomatic
- social media
- caution
- Mahfuj Alam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Criticism Sparks Diplomatic Tensions in Azerbaijan
Taiwan's Diplomatic Journey: President Lai Ching-te Tours US Territories
Taiwan's Diplomatic Dialogue: A Conversation Across the Pacific
UAE and Thailand Celebrate Diplomatic Ties on Thai National Day
Diplomatic Dynamics: Taiwan's President's Talks Stir Tensions