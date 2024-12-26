2025 to be a year of organisational revamping of Congress at every level: K C Venugopal after CWC meeting.
PTI | Belagavi | Updated: 26-12-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 26-12-2024 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
2025 to be a year of organisational revamping of Congress at every level: K C Venugopal after CWC meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Simultaneous Polls: Returning to Roots or Political Strategy?
Impeachment Attempt: A Flawed Political Strategy Against VP Dhankhar
Congress CWC Meeting: A Historic Step Toward Future Strategies
Congress Honors Women's Leadership at Historic CWC Meeting in Belagavi
We will do massive organisational reform that will start immediately: K C Venugopal after CWC meeting.