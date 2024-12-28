Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, relatives reach AICC HQ; Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi present.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2024 09:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2024 09:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Ex-PM Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, relatives reach AICC HQ; Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi & Rahul Gandhi present.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Govt's Privatization Push at Parliament Meeting
Rahul Gandhi Summoned Over Savarkar Remarks: Legal Battles Heat Up
We want to tell every poor person, you are protected by Constitution; BJP keeps attacking Constitution 24x7: Rahul Gandhi.
When you (BJP) speak of protecting Constitution, you are ridiculing Savarkar: LoP Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha.
Ravi Shankar Prasad Criticizes Congress and Rahul Gandhi Over Emergency Remarks