Demand for high-speed trains rising, time not far when first bullet train will run in India: PM Modi.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:27 IST
- Country:
- India
Demand for high-speed trains rising, time not far when first bullet train will run in India: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Modest Growth in Jharkhand's Forest Cover Amid National Increases
NTT DATA Expands Footprint: Doubling Down on India's Growth Potential
Arunachal Pradesh Advocates GST Simplification for Economic Growth
Canon Eyes Indian Market: Tapping into Semiconductor Growth
Bihar's Investment Boom: A New Dawn for Growth