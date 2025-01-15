Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol taken to detention center after questioning, reports AP.
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 15-01-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 15-01-2025 18:24 IST
Impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol taken to detention center after questioning, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Unprecedented Arrest: South Korea in Political Turmoil
South Korea's Crisis: Leadership Amidst Political Turmoil
Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Calls for Resignation Amid High-Profile Murder Case
Mass Resignations Amid South Korea's Political Turmoil
Mass Resignation Shake-Up Amid South Korean Political Turmoil