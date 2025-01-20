SC stays proceedings in trial court in defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Amit Shah during poll rally.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2025 11:23 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 11:23 IST
- Country:
- India
SC stays proceedings in trial court in defamation case filed against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks against Amit Shah during poll rally.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sarkozy's Legal Battles: From Libya Allegations to Convictions
Legal Battles: Power Struggles and Controversy Surrounding Yoon Suk Yeol's Martial Law Probe
Legal Battle Ignites Over Union Carbide Waste in Madhya Pradesh
Legal Battle Over Union Carbide Waste Intensifies in Madhya Pradesh
Biden, Nippon Steel, and the U.S. Steel Saga: A Legal Battle Over National Security and Politics