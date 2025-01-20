President Trump refers to assassination attempts, says he was saved by God to ''Make America Great'' again.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 22:51 IST
President Trump refers to assassination attempts, says he was saved by God to ''Make America Great'' again.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Call for Global Expertise to Transform ICAR Leadership
Legacy of Leadership: The Complex Life of Costas Simitis
Legacy of Leadership: Remembering Costas Simitis
Austria's Political Crossroads: Conservatives Seek New Leadership Amid Coalition Collapse
Austria's Political Crossroads: Leadership Shift Amid Coalition Collapse