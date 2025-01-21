BJP releases second poll manifesto, says party to provide free education from KG to PG for needy students of Delhi if voted to power.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:48 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP releases second poll manifesto, says party to provide free education from KG to PG for needy students of Delhi if voted to power.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Delhi
- manifesto
- education
- free education
- elections
- kindergarten
- postgraduate
- students
- politics
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tariq Anwar Condemns BJP's Controversial Remarks Amidst Delhi Elections
Congress Launches 'Pyari Didi' Scheme for Delhi Elections: Empowering Women with Financial Support
Congress Gears Up for Delhi Elections: Dikshit's Challenge
Delhi Elections: Kejriwal Confident of AAP Victory Amidst Political Showdown
India gold standard of elections, it's a shared legacy for all of us including all political parties: CEC Rajiv Kumar.