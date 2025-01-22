Trump administration directs all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on leave, plans to lay them off, AP reports. ARI
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-01-2025 07:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 07:59 IST
Trump administration directs all federal diversity, equity and inclusion staff be put on leave, plans to lay them off, AP reports. ARI
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Accelerating the Future: Calls for Federal Action on Autonomous Vehicles
Restaurant Ruckus: Skyline Staff Clash with Thane Police
Innovation and Inclusion: Shaping Arunachal's Future
U.S. Stock Markets Eye Federal Reserve's Next Move Amid Economic Signals
Tesla's Actually Smart Summon Under Federal Investigation