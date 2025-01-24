Rs 3 hike in basic fare of autorickshaws and taxis approved for Mumbai Metropolitan Region from February 1: Officials.
Updated: 24-01-2025 18:32 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
